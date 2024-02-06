Q3 2024 Lagercrantz Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 06, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

JÃ¶rgen Wigh - Lagercrantz Group AB(publ)-President and CEO



Thank you and very welcome, everyone to our Q3 report conference call. We released our figures this morning and together with me here is our CFO as well. We will usually go over the numbers and our report here this morning for another -- approximately 40 to 50 minutes or so with also the Q&A at the end of the session.



And as you know, we have a year ending end of March. So we today this morning we released our Q3 figures and we normally go over this in initial presentation, a short introduction to the group. And after that, we'll jump right into the reporting. And then we tried to highlight a few things that we felt feel that are important for us going forward as well at the end. And then we open up for Q&A at the end of the session.



So let's get going. To give you all of those that are new to the group a little bit of an interaction just briefly. I mean, we are an industrial tech group with leading position in expansive niches is what we -- we have around 70, 75