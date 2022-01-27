Jan 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Heidi VÃ¤kevÃ¤,Lassila&Tikanoja plc-Communications Manager
Hi, everyone, and welcome to Lassila & Tikanoja full-year result webcast. This webcast is presented by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi; and CFO, Valtteri Palin. There is an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the broadcast either via phone or by providing your question in the window visible below the screen.
So Eero, go ahead.
Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - President & CEO
Thank you, Heidi. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Lassila & Tikanoja plc 2021 earnings release.
First, few highlights for 2021. We had a solid year in '21. Especially, I'm happy about our sales growth, which was 8.1% over the comparison period. And there is -- a big portion of that growth is coming from organic growth. We did have few small acquisitions as well that supported our strong sales growth.
Also, our adjusted operating profit increased quite nicely, especially if we consider that there is
Q4 2021 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript
Jan 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...