Q4 2021 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Heidi VÃ¤kevÃ¤,Lassila&Tikanoja plc-Communications Manager



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Lassila & Tikanoja full-year result webcast. This webcast is presented by L&T's CEO, Eero Hautaniemi; and CFO, Valtteri Palin. There is an opportunity to ask questions at the end of the broadcast either via phone or by providing your question in the window visible below the screen.



So Eero, go ahead.



Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - President & CEO



Thank you, Heidi. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Lassila & Tikanoja plc 2021 earnings release.



First, few highlights for 2021. We had a solid year in '21. Especially, I'm happy about our sales growth, which was 8.1% over the comparison period. And there is -- a big portion of that growth is coming from organic growth. We did have few small acquisitions as well that supported our strong sales growth.



Also, our adjusted operating profit increased quite nicely, especially if we consider that there is