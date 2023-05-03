Q1 2023 Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Eero Hautaniemi - Lassila & Tikanoja plc - President & CEO



Thank you, [Inka]. Welcome also on my behalf to this first-quarter earnings release. Few highlights, we had a good start for the year. Especially, I'm happy for the facility services Finland's performance in the first quarter compared to the previous year. We actually made a positive EBIT on the first quarter, which is typically a very challenging quarter for especially property maintenance. Also, our net cash flow from operating activities after investments was EUR0.50 compared to minus EUR0.16 previous year.



When we look at topline development, we can see that in environmental services, industrial services and facility services, Sweden, we had growth but as planned in facility services, Finland, our net sales declined somewhat. And this was due to the fact that we terminated