Half Year 2023 Leaddesk Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 07, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Olli Nokso-Koivisto - LeadDesk Oyj - CEO & Member of the Management Team



Good morning, Europe, and welcome to our earnings call for the first half of 2023. So glad to have all of you participating in our earnings call. And as usual, we have the agenda first. We have the introduction to [read this] just to get everybody on the same page. We have some new joiners on the call as well. Then looking at the highlights for the first-half key figures, take a look the outlook as well and then the investment case.



And finally, we have the chance for Q&A and a chat on the fire side with Henri PalomÃ¤ki from Sijoittaja.fi, hosting that and myself and our CFO participating. But great to have you all on the call. We have a great agenda coming on and a great call.



As said on the call with me is myself. I'm the CEO of LeadDesk. I'm Olli Nokso-Koivisto. And then we have some parts also covered by our CFO, Kaisa RÃ¶nkkÃ¶, who joined the company in this first half of the year, this being her first official call then where she is participating. So great to have her also on the call