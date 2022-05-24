Full Year 2022 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 24, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



(technical difficulty) about LEM's full year results of our financial year '21, '22. My name is Frank Rehfeld. I'm the CEO of LEM. And I'm here together with Andrea Borla. And Andreas HÃ¼rlimann, the Chairman of our Board. For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is providing sensors for measuring electrical parameters, namely current, voltage and energy. And for those help our customers and society to transition to a sustainable future. As you can see already on this intro slide, this is a very special year for us since we are celebrating our 50th anniversary. This is one of the