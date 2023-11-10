Half Year 2024 Lem Holding SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Frank Rehfeld - LEM Holding SA - CEO



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us here on the webcast at the telephone call. Today, we would like to introduce LEM's half year results of our financial year '23/'24. My name is Frank Rehfeld. I'm the CEO of LEM, and I'm here together with Andrea Borla, our CFO.



For those who are not yet familiar with LEM, LEM is providing senses for measuring electrical parameters, namely current, voltage, and energy, and with those help our customers and society to transition to a sustainable future.



You see the agenda for today's presentation. After my opening remarks, I will give you more detail on the business performance of LEM. Andrea Borla, our CFO, will then introduce the financial results,