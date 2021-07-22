Half Year 2021 Leonteq AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Dominik Ruggli - Leonteq AG - Head of IR, Communications & Marketing



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the press conference call of Leonteq's half-year 2021 results. All presentation materials, as well as the half-year report, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. In the same section, we have also published a time series, excel spreadsheet, and the comparison of the analyst consensus summary versus today's reported results.



With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Ruflin; and Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Marco Amato. We will start the presentation with an overview of the highlights of the first half of 2021. We will then discuss the financial performance of H1 2021, continued by an update on our strategy and business before closing the presentation with a summary and outlook. Presentation will last about 40 minutes, after which we are happy to take your questions.



We intend to close the conference call at 11:15 AM. It is now my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Lukas Ruflin.



Lukas Ruflin - Leonteq AG - CEO