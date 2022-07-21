Half Year 2022 Leonteq AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 21, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Dominik Ruggli - Leonteq AG - Head IR, Communications and Marketing



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the press conference call of Leonteq's half-year 2022 results. All presentation materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. We've also provided a comparison of analyst consensus summary versus our actual reported results.



You might notice when navigating today's material that our website looks different. We recently launched it on the new contemporary and state-of-the-art design. Our new website includes, among other improvements, an expanded information for investors with a dedicated investment case webpage as well as an overall simplified navigation for users that are interested in our services.



With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Ruflin; and Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Marco Amato. We will start the presentation with an overview of the highlights and the business update from the first half of 2022. We will then discuss the financial performance of the first half before closing the presentation with a summary and outlook.

