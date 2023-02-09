Full Year 2022 Leonteq AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Dominik Ruggli - Leonteq Ltd. - Head Investor Relations and Communications



Morning, everyone, and welcome to the press conference call of Leonteq's full-year 2020 results. All presentation materials can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website. And we have also provided a comparison of the analyst consensus summary versus our actual reported results.



'22 also marks Leonteq's 10th year as a listed company on SIX Swiss Stock Exchange. We took this opportunity to significantly reconstruct our annual report design framework and are presenting this year our online-first reporting suite. It consists of an online report, the company's annual report as a smart PDF download, and the brochure for Leonteq's 10-year anniversary.



Here with me today are Chief Executive Officer, Lukas Ruflin; and Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, Marco Amato. We will start the presentation with an overview of the highlights from '22. Marco, then, will present the financial performance of the company. Before -- then, Lukas will go into an update on strategy and then outlook. With that, I hand over