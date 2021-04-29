Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the first quarter of 2021. This conference call starts with a presentation on the earnings results followed by a Q&A session (Operator Instructions). I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker
Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager
Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the first quarter of 2021. With me are representatives of business management division of each business; Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong Hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. [Chongfeng Zhao] from Mobile Communications; Mr. [Geun Tae] Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Park from Business Solutions. We are also joined by [Ms. Sue Kyung Park] from Corporate Business Management Division; Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division; and Mr. [Hung Su Lee] from Accounting Division.
Please be noted that all statements that
Q1 2021 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT
