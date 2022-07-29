Q2 2022 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Good morning and good afternoon. Thank you for joining LG Electronics Earnings Release Conference Call for the Second Quarter of 2022. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to the first speaker.



Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics earnings release conference call for the second quarter of 2022. With me are representatives of each business management division: Mr. Young Won Seo from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong-hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Ju Yong Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. [Choong Hyun Park] from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang Ho Park from Global Business Management Group; Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division; and Mr. Choong Hyun Park from Finance Division.



Please note that all statements we will be making today regarding the financial results of the second quarter are subject to change in accordance with the result of