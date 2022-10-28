Q3 2022 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



[Interpreted] Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics' Earnings Release Conference Call for the Third Quarter of 2022. With me are representatives of each business management division: Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance & Air Solution; Mr. Jeong-hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Ju Yong Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Choong-hyun Park from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang Ho Park from Global Business Management Group; Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division; and Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division.



Please note that all statements we'll be making today regarding the financial results of the third quarter are subject to change in accordance with the result of