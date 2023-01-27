Q4 2022 LG Electronics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Sang Bo Sim - LG Electronics Inc. - Senior Manager



Good afternoon. My name is Sang Bo Sim from Investor Relations. Thank you for joining LG Electronics Earnings Release Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me are representatives of each business management division, Mr. I-Kueon Kim from Home Appliance and Air Solution; Mr. Jeong-hee Lee from Home Entertainment; Mr. Ju Yong Kim from Vehicle Component Solutions; Mr. Dong Cheol Lee from Business Solutions. We are also joined by Mr. Sang Ho Park from Global Business Management Group, Mr. Choong Hyun Park from Corporate Business Management Division; Mr. Hyungyu Lee from Finance Division; and Mr. Hong Su Lee from Accounting Division.



Please note that all statements we'll be making today regarding the financial results of the fourth quarter are subject to change