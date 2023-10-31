Q1 2024 Jupiter Mines Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 02:00AM GMT

Brad Rogers - Jupiter Mines Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Thanks, Rachel, and good morning or good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining the call. As usual, I have Ian Murray, our Chairman; and Melissa North, our CFO, also on the call today. You'll notice that this call is being held earlier than we ordinarily would. We've had some feedback that people would prefer us to hold these calls a bit earlier in the day to make it easier for East Coast Australian people to join within their working days. So we do intend to continue these calls at this time. And hopefully, that works better for everyone, and thank you again for joining.



As usual, I'll just run through some overarching comments on the quarterly activities report that we released this morning, and then I'll pause at the end of that to see if there are any questions, and I'm happy to take those.