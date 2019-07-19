Q2 2019 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Johan Holmqvist - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-Head of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies' interim report for January through June 2019. My name is Johan Holmqvist; I am head of investor relations at Lime. And with me today I have Erik SyrÃ©n, Lime's CEO, and Magnus Hansson, Lime's CFO.



After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session. You can ask questions in written form by using the chat function during the presentation. You can submit them continuously and we will answer them after the presentation.



I hereby hand over to Erik.



Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, everyone. Erik speaking here, CEO at Lime. And also our CFO Magnus Hansson will be a presenter today. As many of you know that we developed ourselves CRM software and our vision is to become the (technical difficulty) [provider] of CRM in the Nordics (technical difficulty).



We have had a really, really good strategy over many, many years still and we