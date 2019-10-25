Oct 25, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to Lime's quarterly report, the third quarter. And that's me, Erik speaking, CEO at Lime, and also Magnus Hansson, our CFO, will be present here today. You can say hey.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO



Perfect. If you have any questions, you can write them during the presentation in the chat room and we will answer the questions after the presentation. Perfect. Let's start.



During my 20 years within the organization, we have had 19% in average growth per year with good profit, 25% EBITDA margin, in average, per year. We have had 4 different older structures and in the beginning. We were owned by the founders, ourselves. After that, we were a part of Bisnode, big enterprise, a group of companies, data provider. After that, we -- the