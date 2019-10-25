Oct 25, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO
Hi, everyone, and welcome to Lime's quarterly report, the third quarter. And that's me, Erik speaking, CEO at Lime, and also Magnus Hansson, our CFO, will be present here today. You can say hey.
Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Erik SyrÃ©n - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO
Perfect. If you have any questions, you can write them during the presentation in the chat room and we will answer the questions after the presentation. Perfect. Let's start.
During my 20 years within the organization, we have had 19% in average growth per year with good profit, 25% EBITDA margin, in average, per year. We have had 4 different older structures and in the beginning. We were owned by the founders, ourselves. After that, we were a part of Bisnode, big enterprise, a group of companies, data provider. After that, we -- the
Nine Months 2019 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...