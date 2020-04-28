Q1 2020 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone. And welcome to Lime's First Quarterly Report in 2020. My name is Erik. I'm the CEO at Lime. And also, Magnus, our CFO, will be presenting today.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



So let's start. And what we do is that we develop and sell CRM software, and we do that today in the Nordics. We have offices in Lund, Gothenburg, Stockholm, GÃ¤vle, Oslo, Helsinki and Copenhagen. We are about 275 employees. And soon, we will enter Netherlands as well.



We have had a long history of profitable growth, and we are as [fast] as supplier. And today, approximately 60% of our net sales are recurring. We are not doing this with one customer. We're doing these with many hundreds of customers every year. We have a sticky