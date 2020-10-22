Oct 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, everyone. Let's try again. I think I have an echo and we need to fix that problem before we start. Let's try again. Still an echo. Okay. Does this work, Magnus?



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Yes.



Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Perfect. That's a thumb's up, so that's good. So let's start then. Welcome to Lime's third quarterly report 2020. My name is Erik. I'm the CEO at Lime; and with me today, I also have our CFO, Magnus Hansson.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Perfect. Say hello to the audience. Perfect. And