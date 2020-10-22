Oct 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President
Good morning, everyone. Let's try again. I think I have an echo and we need to fix that problem before we start. Let's try again. Still an echo. Okay. Does this work, Magnus?
Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO
Yes.
Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President
Perfect. That's a thumb's up, so that's good. So let's start then. Welcome to Lime's third quarterly report 2020. My name is Erik. I'm the CEO at Lime; and with me today, I also have our CFO, Magnus Hansson.
Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO
Good morning.
Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President
Perfect. Say hello to the audience. Perfect. And
Nine Months 2020 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 22, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot