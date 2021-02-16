Feb 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Good morning, and welcome to Lime's Q4 update. The highlight for this presentation is long-term profitable growth before, during and after the pandemic. My name is Erik, I'm the CEO at Lime; and also our COO, Nils Olsson, will be our presenter today.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-COO



Yes. Thank you.



Erik Syren - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CEO&President



Perfect. Let's start then. We have accomplished 17% growth during 2020 and 29% EBITA margin. That means that we reached SEK 339 million in turnover and SEK 99 million in EBITA. During the last 20 years, we have performed long-term profitable growth. In average, 90% growth per year with 25% EBITA margin in average per year. We are a SaaS company and -- with our subscription price model. And today, more than 50% of our revenue are recurring, low risk. And we have a