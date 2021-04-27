Q1 2021 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 27, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Erik Syren -



Good morning, and welcome to Lime's Q1 update. My name is Erik. I'm the CEO at Lime. And actually, this is my last week as the CEO. Friday, I will leave it over the responsibility and our new captain, Nils Olsson, he will also be our presenter today.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Yes. Thank you, Erik. Really look forward to it.



Erik Syren -



Perfect. So let's start then. Lime, we are developing and selling CRM software. We have today 8 offices in the Nordics and also in Netherlands. During the last 12 months, we have reached a turnover of SEK 348 million and an EBITDA of SEK 103 million. During the last 20 years, when I have been a part of Lime, we have accomplished 90% growth in average per year, with 25% EBITDA margin in average per year. Today, we are a SaaS company, and the majority of our revenue are recurring revenue.



And we have a low-risk in our customer portfolio, in our customer base. We're not doing deals with one customer.