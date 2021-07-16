Q2 2021 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 16, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q2 Update. My name is Nils Olsson, and I'm the CEO of Lime and been at Lime since 2006. And today, I also have the presenter of Magnus here.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Yes. My name is Magnus Hansson, CFO, and I've been with Lime since 2015. (Operator Instructions)



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Perfect. Thanks for that, Magnus. Before we dig into the financial numbers, let me give you a sum up of Q2.



First of all, I'm very proud of all of our employees. It's been 16 tough months, I would say, working from home, closed societies and still we have managed to have a growth mindset.



We can see during the last 6 months that it's been a little bit harder to find a motivation and that more or less everyone at