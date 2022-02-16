Q4 2021 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Hello, everyone, and good morning, and welcome to Lime Technologies' Q4 update. My name is Nils Olsson. I run as the CEO of Lime and been at Lime since 2006. And today, we also have our great CFO, Magnus Hansson, with us. Welcome, Magnus.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Good morning.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-President&CEO



Good morning. So before we sum up Q4, and so I will -- and jump into the details, I'll give you a quick sum-up here.



So first of all, I'm very glad to present how we closed the last quarter. We've been talking about a good order intake in the last couple of quarters, and now we actually can see the effect especially in our subscription revenues. The subscription is growing 47% in Q4 and our ARR with 35%. In total, we delivered a growth of 22% in Q4 and an EBITA