Q1 2022 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q1 update. My name is Nils Olsson, Lime's CEO. I've been at Lime since 2006.



Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



And good morning. My name is Magnus, I'm the CFO. I've been with Lime since 2015.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Great. So what do we do at Lime? We start -- We focus 100% of CRM, customer relationship management, and we have done that for more than 30 years. We have a history of great performance in Sweden, with a market-leading position since 2015. Over the years, we have transferred that knowledge into the Nordics starting in 2010 with Norway and Finland, open up Denmark in 2015, and now we are focusing on scaling the success to the rest of Europe. Entering Netherlands in 2020 and Germany in 2021.



So at Lime,