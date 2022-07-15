Q2 2022 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 15, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO
So hello, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q2 Update. I hope you are enjoying the summer. My name is Nils Olsson, been at Lime now since 2006, so 16 years and run as the CEO. And today, we also have...
Magnus Hansson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO&Head of IR
Magnus Hansson, CFO. I've been with Lime since 2015.
Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO
So before we start digging into the report, let me give you a quick update about Lime. So at Lime, we have always been running Lime with a long-term perspective. And that has left us with a fantastic footprint, as you can see. In the last 20 years, we've been growing in average 19% per year with an EBITA margin of 25% in average per year. And that's something that we are really, really proud about. No matter how we looked or how big
