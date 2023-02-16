Q4 2022 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Hello, everyone, and good morning, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q4 update. My name is Nils Olsson, right as the CEO of Lime and been in Lime since 2006. And with me today, I have our new CFO, Maria. Welcome.



Maria Wester - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you so much. I'm really happy to be here at Lime. I joined further November, and I'm really looking forward to being part of Lime's continued future growth journey. Feel free to write any questions in the chat, and we will answer them in the end of the session.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Great. Thank you for that, Maria.



So before we jump into the Q4 details, I will give you a short intro about Lime, what we do and what we believe in more or less. So we have always been running Lime with a very long-term perspective. And that has