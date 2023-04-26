Q1 2023 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our Q1 update. My name is Nils. I've been working at Lime since 2006 and had a role as CEO since 2 years back now.



Maria Wester - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Hi, I'm Maria. I joined Lime in November of last year, so it's soon been here for 6 months.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Great. So let's get started and get an overview of what we do at Lime.



Maria Wester - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



And before we start, please feel free to write any questions in the chat, and we will answer them end of the session.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Thank you, Maria, for