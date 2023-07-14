Q2 2023 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 14, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



So good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q2 Update. My name is Nils Olsson, been working at Lime since 2006 and running as CEO the past 2 years. And with me today, I have our CFO.



Maria Wester - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Hi. I'm Maria Wester, I joined Lime in November of last year. So I've been here for 8 months now. Feel free to write any questions in the chat, and we will answer them in the end of the session.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Perfect. Thanks for that, Maria. Before we jump into the Q2, let me give you a bit of an overview of Lime. And for you that has been following Lime for a while now, know that we've always been running Lime with a very long-term perspective, and that has left us with a fantastic footprint, as you can see.



In more than 20 years, we