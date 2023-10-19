Q3 2023 Lime Technologies AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 19, 2023 / NTS GMT

Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Hello, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Lime Technologies Q3 update. My name is Nils Olsson. I've been working at Lime since 2006 and been running as CEO since '21.



Maria Wester - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-CFO



Hi, I'm Maria. I joined Lime in November last year, so I've been here for almost a year now. Feel free to write any questions in the chat, and we will answer them in the end of the session.



Nils Olsson - Lime Technologies AB(publ)-MD - President & CEO



Thanks for that, Maria. First of all, let me give you a little bit of background of Lime for our new listeners, and then we'll dig into the Q3 report more or less. So looking at this graph, we've always been running Lime with a very long-term perspective. And I think that has left us with a fantastic footprint, as you can see. In more than 20 years, we have grown in