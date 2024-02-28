Q4 2023 Liberty Media Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Liberty Media Corporation and Atlanta Braves Holdings 2023 Year-End Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). A reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Shane Kleinstein, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, Shane. You may begin.



Shane Kleinstein - Liberty Media Corporation - Head of IR



Thank you, and good morning. Before we begin, we'd like to remind everyone that this call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual events or results could differ materially due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the most recent Form 10-K filed by Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings with the SEC.



These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Liberty Media and Atlanta Braves Holdings expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained