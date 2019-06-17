Jun 17, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Nell Beattie - VBI Vaccines Inc. - Chief Business Officer



Thank you, and thank you all for joining us on the call this morning as we announce the positive Phase III top line data from the PROTECT study of our trivalent hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac. Joining me on the call this morning from VBI are Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; and Dr. Francisco Diaz-Mitoma, Chief Medical Officer. We do have slides to accompany this call, which you can access through the website portal or by going to the Investor page of our website under the Events/Presentation section.



Before we begin on Slide 2, I would like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Specifically, I would like to remind everyone that all statements other than statements of