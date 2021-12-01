Dec 01, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and thank you for standing by and welcome to the VBI Vaccines conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call will be recorded.
I'd now like to turn the conference over to Nicole Anderson, Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Nicole Anderson - VBI Vaccines Inc. - Director of Corporate Communications & IR
Good morning. Thank you all for joining us on the call today as we announce the U.S. FDA approval of PreHevbrio, our 3-antigen hepatitis B vaccine now approved for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of the hepatitis B virus in adults aged 18 years and older.
We issued a press release sharing this news earlier this morning. Joining me on the call from VBI is Jeff Baxter, President and CEO.
Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call will contain certain forward-looking statements. Specifically, I would like to remind everyone that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
