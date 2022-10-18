Oct 18, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Patrick Trucchio - H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC - Analyst



Welcome back everyone to the Third Annual H.C. Wainwright HBV Conference. My name is Patrick Trucchio. I'm a senior biotech analyst at H.C. Wainwright. It's my pleasure to introduce our next presenters, Jeff Baxter, President and CEO; and David Anderson, CSO of VBI Vaccines, a biopharmaceutical company driven by immunology in pursuit of powerful prevention and treatment of disease with the proprietary eVLP platform technology. So maybe we can first start with some history about the company and success of the prophylactic vaccine work that has been conducted by VBI.



Jeff Baxter - VBI Vaccines, Inc. - President and CEO



Great. Good morning, Patrick, and thank you very much to you and H.C. Wainwright for hosting this Third Hepatitis B meeting.



Yes, so we launched a sort of new generation prophylactic Hep B vaccine in the US at the end of March. And this is a sort of differentiated vaccine. And people may say there's two or three prophylactic vaccines already licensed in the US, why we've made