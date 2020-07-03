Jul 03, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Solocal Financial Structure Strengthening Plan Presentation. My name is Rosie, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand you over to your hosts, Pierre Danon, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Solocal; Eric Boustouller, CEO of Solocal; and Olivier Regnard, CFO of Solocal, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Pierre Danon - Solocal Group S.A. - Independent Chairman



Thank you, Rosie, and welcome to everybody on the call. I'm -- we are just off 3.5 months totally crazy. Since President Macron announced the lock in France, we have been working tirelessly to do whatever we can for our company, which has been hit very brutally by the crisis, by the COVID. So we are going to share with you what solutions we have come to. It is just signed. It has been signed at 1:00 this afternoon. I'm still signing some papers. It has been extremely intense phase of negotiation. We will take you through it as simply as we can and as honestly and