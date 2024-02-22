Feb 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Alexander Duval - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Head of Europe Tech Hardware, Semiconductors & Video Games Research



Great. Well, thank you, everyone, for joining. I'm Alex Duval, I head up the tech hardware research team here at Goldman London. I really appreciate this dialogue today. Great to be joined by Hanneke Faber and Chuck Boynton, CEO and CFO of Logitech, really looking forward to discussion, including some of the longer-term trends and some of the strategy of the business. And you can see the disclosures above me, so I don't need to read those out. Thank you very much, both of you, for joining. Delighted to have you here. And perhaps we could just kick off with a quick recap of latest trends and quarterly results for 2 or 3 minutes, and then we'll dive into some Q&A and audience questions after.



Johanna W. Faber - Logitech International S.A. - CEO



Yes, I'll leave that to Chuck, but it was a good quarter.



Charles D. Boynton - Logitech International S.A. - CFO



Yes. So Logitech, as you