Feb 23, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Please join me in welcoming L'Oreal back to CAGNY this year and thanking them for sponsoring our breakfast this morning. Joining us today are CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus; and CFO, Christophe Babule. L'Oreal has an enviable position of being the world's beauty leader over the past 110 years.



The company has focused on top line growth and has invested in R&D, innovation and technology to drive superior top line growth in beauty. With that, we're excited to hear more about the company's plans as they further build upon their leadership gap in the global beauty market. So I'm going to turn it over to Nicolas to hear more about their efforts. Thank you.



Nicolas Hieronimus - L'OrÃ©al S.A.-CEO&Director



Thank you very much. Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and very happy to be back to CAGNY for the second year and to tell you about L'Oreal. But as you've been, probably over the week, evolving from one category to another, just a quick reminder