Half Year 2022 Loungers PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript

Dec 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Presentation

Dec 10, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Nick Collins

Loungers PLC - CEO

* Gregor Grant

Loungers PLC - CFO



=====================

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Loungers PLC interim results investor presentation. (Operator Instructions) I would also like to remind you that this presentation is being recorded. Before we begin, I'd like to submit the following poll. I'd now like to hand you over to Nick Collins, CEO; and Gregor Grant, CFO of Loungers PLC. Good afternoon.



Nick Collins - Loungers PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining us. My name is Nick Collins, I'm the Chief Executive of Loungers. And welcome to our results presentation for the 24 weeks ending October 3, 2021. I'll go through some highlights and then a few more operational slides, then I'll hand over to Gregor, to go through some of the financials, then it will come back to me and I'll update you on the end in