Preliminary Q4 2023 Loungers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 12, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Good afternoon, team.



Nick Collins - Loungers PLC - CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you very much for joining the Loungers results presentation for our year ending April 2023. I will start with some highlights, then I'll hand over to Gregor. He is going to go through the financial performance. And he'll then hand back to me, and I'll talk through the strategic and operational review.



Just to start with the highlights. I think it'd be fair to say, we're delighted with our performance over the year. We've achieved record