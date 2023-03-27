Full Year 2022 Sigmaroc PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 27, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Max Vermoken - SigmaRoc plc - CEO



Good morning, everyone. Thank you very much for joining the 2022 SigmaRoc annual results presentation this morning. I'm very happy you could make it up to this fabulous room.



I've got with me David Barrett, Chairman; and Garth Palmer, CFO. And in the room, two further founding members of our team, Fons and Charles. We've got a few slides for you this morning, which we will quickly run through. Financial section presented by Garth and afterwards some time for Q&A from here in the room and hopefully from the live webcast as well.



To start with a probably bit of a cliche these days. 2022 was an extraordinary year, extraordinary for us in particular because it allowed us to really demonstrate that the platform we've been building for six years since starting this business is really starting to deliver what we hoped it would, which is a platform for enhanced growth, potentially compliant compounding growth as we go forward. It has got five main strands to it.



First and foremost, we are a North European business. We're diversified in terms of