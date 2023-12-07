Dec 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT

Dec 07, 2023 / 03:30PM GMT



Corporate Participants

Tom Jenkins SigmaRoc PLC-Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SigmaRoc presentation on the conditional acquisition of the European Lime & Limestone Assets from CRH. Before we begin, we would like to submit the following poll, which you will see on your screens. And throughout this presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode and the presentation will be recorded and we will be looking at some questions and answers at the end of the presentation. However, please note that given the degree of sensitivity ahead of the general meeting next week, that there may be some questions that we cannot answer at this stage. And I would now like to hand you over to Chief Executive, Max Vermorken, and Chief Financial Officer, Garth Palmer. Gentlemen.

