Dec 11, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Max Vermorken SigmaRoc plc-CEO



We've announced the acquisition of CRH's assets across Northern Europe. It's a EUR1 billion transaction, split across EUR825 million upfront and the EUR175 million deferred consideration. What it will do is it will bring our business to a completely different level by the integration of three sets of assets.



Part one will include assets in Germany, the Czech Republic, and Ireland. The second step are the assets in the UK; they are a carve-out. And then a further step the assets in Poland, a further carve out. It's a meaningful step for the SigmaRoc Group. It catapults us from the group we have today, a fantastic business, to a leader in its sector and industrial minerals business exposed to a multitude of different industries, be they industrial, paper, environmental, or construction. It's a transaction that we have carefully studied for years, carefully looked at, could we one day consider this, and it became available. And as a result of that, we studied it in detail and found a way we believe to make it work operationally and financially.



There