McPherson's Ltd - Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to McPherson's Consumer Products Investor Day. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand over to Mr. Grant Peck, CEO and Managing Director. Please go ahead.



Grant W. Peck - McPherson's Limited-MD - CEO & Director



Good morning, and thank you all for joining today's McPherson's operational review presentation. My name is Grant Peck, the CEO. Today, I'm joined by Lori Pirozzi, Sales Director; Donna Chan, Marketing Director; Paul Witheridge, CFO; David Fielding, our Strategy, Planning and Innovation Director; Dawn Swainston, our General Manager of McPherson's Health; and Jade Peak, our International Sales Director. I'm also joined by Jeremy Hunt from The Common Good, who is supporting the work we are doing in the international and cross-border e-comm space, but more on this later from Jade.



This is a team with deep industry experience who have contributed to the success of our domestic business, provided us with a foothold in the Chinese market and