Full Year 2023 McPherson's Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Slide 3 outlines the agenda for today's presentations and the speakers from the McPherson's team. Our first speaker today is Ari Mervis, the Chairman of McPherson's.



Ari Mervis - McPherson's Limited-Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us here today. Before we commence, I would like to acknowledge the visible people for the traditional custodians of the land from where we are presenting today. And I would like to pay my respects to their elders past, present and emerging.



The reason that I'm attending and introducing this morning's results presentation is that as you may be aware, we have recently transitioned the Managing Director and CEO. And this provides me with an opportunity to introduce you to