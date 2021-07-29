Half Year 2021 Mercialys SA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 29, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Vincent Ravat

Mercialys - CEO

* Ãlizabeth Blaise

Mercialys - Deputy CEO, CFO



Conference Call Participants

* Florent Laroche

ODDO - Analyst

* Pieter Runneboom

Kempen & Co. - Analyst



Operator



Vincent Ravat - Mercialys - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to these financial-half results for Mercialys. This financial half is the third one in a row that has been marked by the consequences of