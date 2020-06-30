Q3 2020 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello. Welcome to the Q3 report for MAG Interactive. So we're going to talk about March, April and May today. And here to present is myself, Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And me, Magnus, CFO.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



And as usual, before we go into the highlights of the report, reminding you that we have a Q&A session at the end. And also, we'll take questions on Twitter during the day, and you're going to get some information about how to reach us on Twitter.



And a couple of words about MAG before we dive into things. So we are a mobile games developer, started here in Stockholm 10 years ago. Now we have one studio here in Stockholm with about 65 people, and we are about 25