Q4 2020 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 21, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello. Welcome to MAG's Q4 report. Here to present today is me, Daniel Hasselberg, the CEO of MAG.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And me Magnus Wiklander, the CFO, of MAG.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



So today, we're going to talk you through the highlights of the report for the period, June, July, August, and then we're going to wrap up with a Q&A session at the end. And as usual, throughout the day, you're welcome to write any questions on Twitter, and we'll do our best to respond. So if we don't have time to answer your question now, there's going to be plenty of time during the day for sure. And here at MAG we make mobile games targeting casual gamers, and our core markets are North America and Western Europe.



