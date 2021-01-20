Q1 2021 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Hello. Welcome to MAG's Q1 report. Here today to present the report is me, Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG.
Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO
And me, Magnus Wiklander, CFO of MAG.
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
And here at MAG, we make mobile games. And we have studios here in Stockholm and in Brighton in the U.K. And we've been around for about 10 years now. Had 0.25 billion downloads. And what we do here is working both on the creative side, we're making games, obviously; but also on the data side, with optimizing based on game analytics and also running user acquisitions, so performance marketing. So there's a lot of stuff going on in both those departments, and we love being in that crossroads of data and creativity.
Jan 20, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT
