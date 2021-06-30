Q3 2021 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 30, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Welcome to MAG's Q3 report. So this is March through May that we're talking about today. And here to present today is myself, Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG.
Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO
I'm Magnus, CFO.
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
So at MAG, we are a mobile games developer and publisher. We are about 100 people and have been around for 10 years now. We have studios here in Stockholm and in Brighton. And we're doing free-to-play games for casual gamers.
And today, we're going to talk about our record revenue. So we did the best quarter in the company history and also talk a bit about how the margins have improved over time, and talk about the ARPDAU journey. So how we're continuously improving our ARPDAU and some
