Q4 2021 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to our Q4 report presentation. And today, to present, it's me, Daniel Hasselberg, the CEO of MAG.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And me, Magnus Wiklander, CFO of MAG.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



And we're going to talk you through some of the highlights from the quarter and of course, just mention a couple of words about what we're doing here in general.



So here, at MAG, we make mobile games. We, both, developer and publisher of the games. The target audience are casual gamers, mainly in North America and Western Europe. And they're all free-to-play. And our games have been downloaded more than 350 million times over the last 10, 11 years. Of course, it's a free-to-play company. We're both involved