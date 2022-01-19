Q1 2022 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Hello, and welcome to the presentation of MAG's Q1 report. It's September through November, we're going to talk about today. So this time around, we're doing it from home. So this is a recording. We will have the Q&A on Twitter instead of having the live Q&A.



So here to present is myself, Daniel, the CEO of MAG.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And me, Magnus Wiklander, the CFO.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



And yes, at MAG, we've been making mobile games for about 10 years now, and we are 100 people working on those games here in Stockholm and in Brighton. And today, we're going to talk about the highlights from the report. And we're very happy to see the continued growth of revenues that have been going on for