Jun 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
Yes. Hello. Welcome to the presentation of MAG's Q3 report. Here to talk to you today is myself, Daniel. I'm the CEO.
Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO
And Magnus, CFO of MAG.
Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director
And this March to May period is something we'll talk about the highlights here and also mention a bit about what's been going on in the first few weeks of June. But first, to the main highlights here. So of course, it's -- we're super happy to announce that Tile Mansion, our latest game, is going to go forward to a global launch. So we're going to talk a bit more about that in a few minutes.
Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO
Yes. I'm going
Q3 2022 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...