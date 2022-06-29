Q3 2022 MAG Interactive AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 29, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



Yes. Hello. Welcome to the presentation of MAG's Q3 report. Here to talk to you today is myself, Daniel. I'm the CEO.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



And Magnus, CFO of MAG.



Daniel Hasselberg - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-Co-Founder - CEO & Director



And this March to May period is something we'll talk about the highlights here and also mention a bit about what's been going on in the first few weeks of June. But first, to the main highlights here. So of course, it's -- we're super happy to announce that Tile Mansion, our latest game, is going to go forward to a global launch. So we're going to talk a bit more about that in a few minutes.



Magnus Wiklander - MAG Interactive AB(publ)-CFO



Yes. I'm going